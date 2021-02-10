Trump Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Dems Begin 2 Days of Arguments

House Democrats will begin two days of arguments Wednesday in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. They will try to convince skeptical Republican senators that the former president alone was responsible for inciting the mob of supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

The arguments from the nine Democratic impeachment managers will come a day after the Senate voted to move ahead with the trial even though Republicans and Trump’s lawyers argued that it was unconstitutional because Trump has already left office. All Democratic senators and six Republicans disagreed.

Here are the latest updates:

House Impeachment Managers to Argue Trump Alone Incited Mob

Opening arguments in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will kick off at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.

House Democrats prosecuting the case will have 16 hours over two days to lay out their case for "incitement of insurrection" as they argue why Trump deserves to be impeached in the Senate. Trump's attorneys will then have the same amount of time for their opposing arguments.

Democratic aides working on the impeachment team said video evidence similar to what was shown Tuesday is expected on Wednesday — including some new footage that hasn’t been seen before.

Democrats say they know they are arguing the case uphill, but they are holding out hope that they will convert more Republicans by the final vote.

Trump Fumes Over Lawyers' Performance, GOP Senators Question Defense Team's Strategy

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers had a bad day on Tuesday, as Trump fumed at their performance and GOP senators leaving the trial criticized their arguments as “random,” “disorganized” and "perplexing."

Trump felt that the team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, came off badly on television and looked weak compared to the Democratic prosecutors, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Republicans made it clear that they were unhappy with Trump’s defense, with many of them saying they didn’t understand where it was going — particularly Castor’s opening. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted with Democrats to move forward with the trial, said that Trump’s team did a “terrible job.” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who also voted with Democrats, said she was “perplexed.” Sen. Lisa Murkowki of Alaska said it was a “missed opportunity” for the defense.