Trump Fundraiser Held at Home of Dallas Billionaire

A pricey fundraiser for President Trump was held at the home of Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren on Thursday.

The event happened after the President's round-table discussion at Gateway Church in Dallas.

The President spent a little more than an hour with guests who paid $580,600 per couple. About 25 people were expected to attend.

Records show Warren has donated more than $700,000 to Trump's campaign in recent years and millions to Republican candidates.

Warren is CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, one of the nation's largest pipeline companies.

Klyde Warren Park, the deck park above the Woodall Rodgers Freeway, is named after Warren's son.

A couple dozen people, including some protesters, gathered outside the home ahead of the President's visit.

Energy Transfer Partners hasn't returned NBC 5's request for comment.