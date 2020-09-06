Dallasnews.com

Trump Erases Biden's Lead in Texas, as Hegar Chips Away at Cornyn's Edge in Senate Race

The new Dallas Morning News/UT-Tyler poll was released Sunday

By Todd J. Gillman | The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas remains a toss-up in the presidential race. But Democrat Joe Biden’s modest – and somewhat startling – lead over President Donald Trump has evaporated in the last two months.

From a 5-point edge in early July, Biden now lags Trump by 2 points among likely Texas voters in a poll released Sunday by The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler.

Trump’s lead is 48-46.

That turnaround is sure to gladden the hearts of Republicans, who have no hope of controlling the White House without Texas.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright DNeSB - Dallas News

This article tagged under:

Dallasnews.comDonald TrumpJoe BidenElection 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us