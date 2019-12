President Donald Trump gave Fort Worth congresswoman Kay Granger his “complete and total endorsement” on Tuesday, saying his fellow Republican has “worked hard for Texas.”

The backing came by tweet on the eve of Trump’s likely impeachment in the Democrat-controlled House.

Congresswoman Kay @GrangerCampaign has worked hard for Texas and been a strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda. She’s strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life. Kay has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Trump said Granger is “strong on #2A and Securing our Border and is 100% pro-life.” He also called her a “strong supporter of our #MAGA Agenda.”

