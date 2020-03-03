Super Tuesday

Trump, Cornyn Re-Nominated as Texas Polls Close

In this file photo, President Donald Trump waves at a campaign rally Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn have been renominated by Texas Republicans as primary polls across the state close.

Most polls closed at 7 p.m. CST, with El Paso and other areas in the Mountain Time Zone closing an hour later. Texas' Democratic primary is being closely watched nationwide on Super Tuesday to see who will emerge to challenge Trump and Cornyn in November.

Long lines remain at some polling sites in Houston and other parts of the state. Anyone who was in line at poll closing time is allowed to cast a ballot.

In Harris County, home to Houston, elections supervisor Michael Winn blamed Republicans' refusal to allow for the sharing of voting equipment. Instead, many polling sites have had much longer lines for the Democratic primary than the Republican primary.

Advocates have highlighted long lines in majority African-American and Latino neighborhoods

