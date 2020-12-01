Donald Trump

Trump Considers 2024 Campaign Kickoff on Inauguration Day

Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

President Donald Trump is discussing possibly launching a 2024 campaign to retake the White House on Inauguration Day and skipping the swearing-in of his successor, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

There is “preliminary planning” underway for a Jan. 20 event to kick off a new Trump bid, the people familiar with the discussions said, though it’s possible the president could make the announcement earlier as no final decisions have been made.

Regardless of the timing of a campaign announcement, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the people familiar with the discussions. He also does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, they said.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpJoe BidenTrump administration
