Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro strikes plea deal with Georgia prosecutors

Trump campaign legal adviser Kenneth Chesebro struck a deal with prosecutors from the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney’s office in its 2020 election interference case on Friday.

Chesebro, who was charged alongside Donald Trump and more than a dozen other codefendants with attempting to delay the transfer of power after the 2020 election, was scheduled to stand trial this week. He accepted the offer as jury selection was underway on Friday, and after rejecting an earlier deal.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell entered a guilty plea unexpectedly on Thursday morning. The two lawyers were set to stand trial together before pleading guilty in the case.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.