Trump, Biden in a Dead Heat in Texas, New Quinnipiac Poll Finds

A new Quinnipiac Poll shows a dead heat in Texas between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden in the final two weeks of the campaign. The poll of likely voters is from October 16 to October 19.

The poll shows both Trump and Biden at 47% each, with a 2.9% margin of error. In a September 24 poll, Trump was at 50%, and Biden was at 45%.

According to the poll, among those who will vote in person on Election Day, 62 % support Trump and 32% support Biden.

Among those who are voting by mail or absentee ballot, 63% say they support Biden and 31% support Trump.

And among those who are voting at an early voting location, 48% support Biden and 46% support Trump.

"Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare-knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

We reached out to both campaigns for comment regarding the new poll.

Trump Campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Samantha Zager released the following statement:

“Democrats like to pretend Texas is on the table, but they know that’s a joke – just ask Governor Wendy Davis, Senator Beto O’Rourke, and President Hillary Clinton.”

The Biden campaign told NBC 5 they are not taking anything for granted.

Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia issued the following statement:

“Texans, both Democrats and Republicans, are demanding change and increasingly trusting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to lead. This poll again shows that more and more Texans are done with Trump’s chaotic presidency, divisive rhetoric, and failed leadership. We can win this thing—we just need everybody to go vote. We’re building a movement. Get your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues out to vote today.”

The polls also looked at the senate race, and it shows Senator John Cornyn at 49%, and M.J. Hegar at 43%.