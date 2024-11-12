Decision 2024

Trump picks Rep. Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser

Waltz is a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa

By Garrett Haake, Olympia Sonnier, Vaughn Hillyard and Raquel Coronell Uribe | NBC News

FILE - Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., speaks outside the hush money criminal case of former president Donald Trump in New York, May 16, 2024.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

President-Elect Donald Trump has picked Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., to serve as his national security adviser, according to four sources familiar with the decision.

Waltz is a Green Beret veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. He has represented a congressional district in Florida since 2019.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Trump's NSA pick.

Waltz's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The role of White House national security adviser does not require Senate confirmation.

Waltz joins New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as the second House Republican to be tapped by Trump for a post in his new administration. Trump selected Stefanik to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

