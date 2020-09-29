‘We're Going All In:' Texas Election Officials Prepare for Busy Season

Election officials in North Texas are gearing up for what could be one of the busiest election seasons ever, and some people who received mail-in ballots have already voted.

“We’re going all in, full scale with everything,” said Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia.

Outside the Tarrant County Elections office, people who received early ballots are already driving up, to drop off their votes.

More than 57,000 were mailed out, mainly to voters over 65 and people with disabilities.

Early voting, for everyone, starts October 13.

Garcia is in charge of it all in Tarrant County.

"We really want to encourage everybody to try to vote before election day,” he said. “You know, life happens, life gets in the way. You don't want to wait until Nov. 3 and have a flat tire (or) not feel good."

The state extended early voting by an extra week this year because of the coronavirus.

Tarrant County, for one, is spending more money for more voting machines, to keep wait times short.

They're using the same machines and same process that worked well in the July election, Garcia said.

Even disinfecting the stylus voters use by putting them through a box after each use.

"We're asking voters to wear masks. We cannot mandate it,” Garcia said. “But our poll workers will be wearing masks or face shields. They'll have gloves too."

Garcia said he's confident the entire process will be honest and run smoothly.

"I think I can speak for all of the counties in Texas. We are a group of very, very dedicated professionals,” he said. “I think everyone should trust your elections officials."

Election Day is Nov. 3.