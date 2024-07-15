‘We are focused, determined and we want our candidate to be in the White House,' says NTX delegate attending RNC

Thousands of delegates from across the country are traveling to Milwaukee, WI to attend the Republican National Convention, RNC. It comes two days after former President Donald Trump survived an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania.

"It is horrifying, and to even imagine in the 21st century, that the former president the presidential candidate of the freest country in the world, is almost assassinated by some 20-year-old, misguided individual and unfortunately, a civilian was was killed and others were injured. And the question will be, 'Why?'" said Chaplain Rich Stoglin, a north Texas delegate from Arlington.

Stoglin, a military veteran who is a retired Navy Chaplain, is serving for the first time as a national at-large delegate at the RNC. He has served as a delegate to the Republican Party of Texas over the years.

"We've got to get back to the moral imperative. What is a greater good for the United States of America?" said Stoglin.

He and his wife are in Milwaukee for the RNC and described the mood so far amongst delegates.

"They are all elated that former President Trump was not seriously injured. Number two, they are more more focused and ready to go to nominate him as the presidential candidate for the presidency of the United States of America," said Stoglin." No one is down, everybody is up and I think but the words are focused, determined, and we want our candidate to be in the White House."

Another delegate from Duncanville, Jennifer Lott Hagler, plan to travel on Monday to Wisconsin. She was shocked and couldn't believe that someone tried to kill former President Trump.

She too believes the situation will only unify the party.

"I think all it's going to do is boost the excitement ad amount of support President Trump gets at the convention, I think all it does is help rally the troops more," said Hagler.

Delegates will select their presidential presumptive nominee, Trump.

After the assassination attempt, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are urging the country to tone down the political rhetoric.

"We've got to come together. America has got to pull together," said Stoglin. “I hope that people will stop being so polarizing. I hope that the media will be more fair in its depiction of Donald J. Trump,

In a country filled with many beliefs, Stoglin knows not everyone may agree with his views, but to leave those thoughts at the ballot box.

"Don't be dismayed, don't say, 'I'm going to stay home and not vote because the country is down,' No, [this] country is up. We are still the freest country in the world," said Stoglin.