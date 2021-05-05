87th Texas Legislature

Transgender Sports Bill Dealt What Could Be Final Blow by Texas House Panel

The much-debated proposal would require transgender athletes to compete only on teams that match the sex on their original birth certificate

By Alex Briseno, The Dallas Morning News

Texas Legislature state seal
NBC 5 News

The Texas House Committee on Public Education potentially dealt a final blow Tuesday to the controversial proposal that would require young transgender athletes in the state to compete only on teams that match the sex designated on their original birth certificate.

The bill could still be revived or added to other legislation, though the vote by the House committee makes it much more difficult for the conservatives who have pushed the measure to get it to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he would sign it.

Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, said the bill addresses a "manufactured problem," later adding, "I fear it will be a stain that we can't remove" if it passes.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

