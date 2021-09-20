special session

Third Special Session Begins Monday

Gov. Greg Abbott added more items to the agenda

By Yona Gavino

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to tackle additional items on the agenda -- and right at the top is redistricting.

Abbott is calling lawmakers back to Austin Monday for a third special session.

There will be other items listed for consideration, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates and transgender sports.

And once a decade, the legislature redraws political boundaries. Republicans have an 83 to 67 edge in the house and an 18 to 13 majority in the Senate. 

Democrats are hopeful Republicans will set a tone of bipartisanship when the lines are redrawn. 

Also on the agenda -- Abbott is asking lawmakers to try again to pass a transgender sports bill and divvy up the nearly $16 billion that president Joe Biden's COVID-relief package sent to Texas. 

The governor is also asking lawmakers to revisit a bill that would protect dogs from dangerous restraints. He faced criticism for vetoing a bill over concerns it would micromanage dog owners. 

