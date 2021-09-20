Third Special Session Begins Monday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to tackle additional items on the agenda -- and right at the top is redistricting.

Abbott is calling lawmakers back to Austin Monday for a third special session.

There will be other items listed for consideration, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates and transgender sports.

And once a decade, the legislature redraws political boundaries. Republicans have an 83 to 67 edge in the house and an 18 to 13 majority in the Senate.

Democrats are hopeful Republicans will set a tone of bipartisanship when the lines are redrawn.

Also on the agenda -- Abbott is asking lawmakers to try again to pass a transgender sports bill and divvy up the nearly $16 billion that president Joe Biden's COVID-relief package sent to Texas.

The governor is also asking lawmakers to revisit a bill that would protect dogs from dangerous restraints. He faced criticism for vetoing a bill over concerns it would micromanage dog owners.