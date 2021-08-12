TEXAS SENATE

Texas Senator Carol Alvarado's Filibuster Continues Against Republican Election Bill

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

A filibuster is still underway in the Texas Senate Thursday morning.

Senator Carol Alvarado, a democrat representing the Houston area, entered her fifteenth hour on the floor at about 8 a.m.

Alvarado, who is trying to block the Republican-led elections bill, began her filibuster just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Texas democrats, the bill is designed to suppress votes as it would would restrict vote-by-mail, eliminate drive-thru and 24-hour voting, and empower poll watchers.

The filibuster requires a lawmaker to stand and speak continuously. It is unclear how long Alvarado will continue.

Wendy Davis of Fort Worth was the last state senator to stage a filibuster.  

To watch Alvarado's filibuster live, click here.

