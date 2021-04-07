87th Texas Legislature

Texas Lawmakers to Honor Victims of El Paso Walmart Shooting Wednesday

Texas lawmakers on Wednesday are remembering the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

A memorial resolution will be heard at 11 a.m. in the Texas Senate. The same resolution will be filed in the Texas House of Representatives.

Twenty-three people were killed Aug. 3, 2019 when a gunman traveled from his North Texas home to target Latinos in the Texas border city. The gunman faces state capital murder charges and a federal hate crime charge in a case that could bring a death sentence if he's convicted.

This article tagged under:

87th Texas LegislatureEl PasoWALMART SHOOTING
