Texas Lawmakers to Honor Victims of El Paso Walmart Shooting Wednesday

Texas lawmakers on Wednesday are remembering the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

A memorial resolution will be heard at 11 a.m. in the Texas Senate. The same resolution will be filed in the Texas House of Representatives.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Twenty-three people were killed Aug. 3, 2019 when a gunman traveled from his North Texas home to target Latinos in the Texas border city. The gunman faces state capital murder charges and a federal hate crime charge in a case that could bring a death sentence if he's convicted.