high school sports

Texas Law Targeting Transgender Athletes Takes Effect Tuesday

Athletes in Texas schools must now compete in sports that align with the sex listed on their original birth certificate

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As of Tuesday, Texas athletes must compete in the sports that align with the birth certificate that was issued at or near their birth.

That specificity of when the birth certificate was issued is the significant change that was implemented with the Texas legislature passing this new law during the third special session called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The University Interscholastic League, which oversees school sports in Texas, says that a student’s gender is determined by their birth certificate. But until now, the UIL would accept updated birth certificates, where someone had their sex legally changed to match their gender identity.

Under the updated law, a transgender girl who previously competed in sports against other girls in Texas must now compete against boys.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Mesquite ISD 2 hours ago

Mesquite ISD Sixth Grader Becomes Published Author

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Surge in COVID-19 Cases Forces School Districts to Cancel Classes

Advocates for the change have argued that it is meant to be a protection for other girls competing in Texas sports.

Critics have argued that it is a discriminatory law.

This article tagged under:

high school sportstexas87th Texas LegislaturetransgenderUIL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us