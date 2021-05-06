87th Texas Legislature

Texas House to Debate Voting Legislation

By Julie Fine

NBC 5 News

The Texas House is expected to hear House Bill 6 Thursday, regarding voting and elections.

House Bill 6, authored by Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Baytown,) makes changes to the election process. Some of the provisions include making it a crime for election officers to send in mail-in ballot applications if not requested, it gives more latitude to poll watchers and new measures regarding voter assistance. The person helping a voter will have to explain the reason the voter needs assistance.

The Texas Senate has already passed a bill regarding elections. The bill, passed down party lines, limits early voting hours, eliminates drive-thru voting and makes changes to the mail-in ballot process.

The House and Senate must pass the same bill in order to send it to the Governor’s desk.

Governor Abbott listed election integrity as one of his emergency items this session.

Proponents of these measures say this is about security and integrity, while critics say they are voter suppression. Several businesses, including American Airlines, have come out against these bills.

