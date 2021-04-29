Texas House Gives Early Green Light to Expanding Medical Marijuana

The Texas House gave preliminary approval to a bill Wednesday that would considerably expand the Texas Compassionate Use Program for the medical use of low-THC cannabis by including several additional groups of Texans while raising the THC limit from .5% to 5%.

Fort Worth Republican Rep. Stephanie Klick’s House Bill 1535 would include patients with PTSD, not just in veterans as originally filed, chronic pain that would otherwise be treated with an opioid and patients with any type of cancer.

