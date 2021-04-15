Texas House Debates Permitless Carry

The Texas House was crowded, as Legislators had a marathon debate on Texas House Bill 1927. It would allow permitless carry for Texans who can legally own a firearm. The license would be an option. Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) backed the bill.

“This bill should be called common sense carry because this bill is about common law-abiding citizens being able to carry commonly owned handguns in common public places for the common reason of personal and family protection. Under this bill, people who are prohibited from possessing a handgun will still be prohibited of possessing a handgun. Sensitive places where the unlicensed carry of a handgun is prohibited will still be prohibited. But if you are a law-abiding citizen age 21 or older that can legally possess a handgun you will be able to carry that handgun in a holster in public places where it is not otherwise prohibited,” said Schaefer.

For hours, some lawmakers presented amendments to a bill that they don’t want to see become law.

“Members there are many things that are wrong with our gun laws, but in my opinion, at least one thing that is not wrong with them is our current system of permitting for carrying a handgun, and one reason that system works is the training requirement that exists, and another reason, in my view, is that there is in essence, a background check if you will. Before you get your license, you have to meet certain eligibility criteria,” said Rep. John Turner, D-Dallas.

This issue has come up in past sessions but has not passed. Earlier this week, law enforcement lined up against it, while Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West spoke in favor of it.

In order to become law, the bill must be passed by both the house and the senate, before going to the governor's desk for signature.