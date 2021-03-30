Texas GOP Congressional Leaders to Visit Border Facilities on Tuesday

Beth Van Duyne (R-TX, District 24) is leading a delegation of GOP congressional leaders Tuesday to survey the continuing migrant crisis on the Texas-Mexico border.

A news release from Van Duyne's office said she and "members of the Texas Congressional Delegation are at the southern border to assess Biden's border crisis from McAllen, Laredo, and Carrizo Springs, Texas."

On Tuesday morning, the Congresswoman tweeted video apparently from the inside of a holding facility showing an untold number of people kept in close quarters.

On Monday, Van Duyne tweeted she was, "At the border doing what our new immigration czar VP Harris won’t do- looking firsthand at the border. We have seen trafficked children, thousands of pounds of smuggled drugs and talked with border agents who begged our President not to set this tragedy in motion before it began."

In the tweet, Van Duyne was apparently surveying the Rio Grande Valley from the air where she was tethered to an aircraft with the back door open.

US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted Tuesday morning that the USBP had stopped eight failed human smuggling attempts in the Rio Grande Valley where they found more than 100 illegal immigrants.

Over the weekend,105 illegal aliens were encountered as agent and local law enforcement agencies thwarted eight failed human smuggling attempts.



The Congressional delegation is expected Tuesday to meet with local law enforcement, landowners, small business owners and health care providers and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials.

The group will survey the Maritime Boundary Line off the coast of Corpus Christi, the McAllen Drug Enforcement Administration's district office, the border wall, Port of Entry at Laredo and the Carrizo Springs Influx Care Facility.

Van Duyne is set to give remarks in an 11 a.m. news conference at Anzalduas Park in McAllen.

