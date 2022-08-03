After Beto O'Rourke's massive fundraising report overwhelmed state servers last month, the Texas Ethics Commission wants three-quarters of a million dollars to upgrade its aging technology ahead of the midterm elections.

Without change, the system "will likely fail again" when the next round of campaign finance reports are due in October, commission leaders warned in a July 29 letter.

The issue is coming to a head as campaign finance reports grow ever more voluminous, the letter said, and the commission's decade-old servers cannot keep up.

Last week, commission leaders wrote to top state budget writers asking for $756,000 in emergency funds to transition the filing system to the cloud.

