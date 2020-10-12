North Texas Election Officials Prepare For Record Voter Turnout

For the first time in Texas, you can vote at any polling location in your county on election day, in addition to any polling place during early voting.

Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said he expects record turnout.

“[It’s] going to be an all-time record because we have 100,000 more registered voters in Collin County than we did four years ago,” said Sherbet.

Sherbet does not expect long wait times in Collin County unless people wait until the last day of early voting to cast their vote.

“That’s historically the heaviest day of voting, so we encourage you to pick a middle of the week day, if you can, middle morning or mid-afternoon,” Sherbet said. “Those are non-peak times.”

Voters in Tarrant County will have at least 26 races to decide. That’s why Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia wants voters to do their research before going to the polls. Voters can review their sample ballots on the county’s election website.

“Take your time to know your ballot and make your experience shorter,” Garcia said. “If you take one or two minutes rather than eight or ten, people behind you in line are waiting less.”

To ease long lines and coronavirus concerns, counties will track polling place wait times on their websites.

Another first this year in North Texas will include voting mega centers.

The American Airlines Center will be able to accommodate dozens of voters while still allowing six feet distance between voting booths.

In Collin County, the Allen Event Center will also open as a polling place for the first time. Voters can expect hand sanitizer stations, social distancing and campaign staff to be wearing masks and gloves.

While election officials encourage voters to wear masks, they can not mandate voters wear one.

“We’ll be wearing masks and we encourage voters to wear their mask, too,” Sherbet said.

Early voting begins Tuesday, October 13 and runs through October 30. Election Day is November 3.