New Poll Puts Sanders in the Lead in the Texas Primary

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads Texas in the Democratic presidential race, a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll shows.

According to a report by the Dallas Morning News, Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden are locked in a battle for second.

Sanders has an 18% lead over Biden among Latino Democrats and Democratic-leaning Latino independents in Texas, despite the fact that Sanders trailed Biden among Hispanics in the same survey the month prior, the Dallas Morning News Reported.

The most recent UT Tyler polls puts Sanders first among all Democrats, with 29%. Bloomberg has garnered the support of 21%, and Biden has 19%.

In the earlier poll, only 12% of Hispanics in Texas named Bloomberg as their first choice in the Super Tuesday primary, putting him in fourth place. The latest poll, however, puts Bloomberg second among Hispanics, with 20% support, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Sanders and Bloomberg have surpassed Biden among white voters, with 24% for Sanders, 23% for Bloomberg, and 15% for Biden. Earlier polls indicated that 27% of white voters in Texas supported Biden.

Biden’s lead among African American voters in Texas also decreased from 50% to 25% in late January. Polls indicate that Sanders has 24% of the black vote, Bloomberg has 17%, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has 12%.