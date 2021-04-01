Gov. Abbott to Update ‘Operation Lone Star' Efforts at Southern Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday is set to address the ongoing migrant crisis on the Texas-Mexico border.

The news conference, set to begin at 11:30 a.m. from a Texas Department of Public Safety facility in Weslaco, will address "Operation Lone Star" -- the state's effort to crack down on human trafficking and smuggling.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Republican governor will be joined by Texas DPS Director Col. Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, members of the National Border Patrol Council and local law enforcement, Abbott's office said in a news release.

Abbott's remarks follow a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris this week that pressed for answers on the Biden administration's response to the surge of migrant families and unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

"The thought of any child suffering at the hands of human traffickers is unacceptable," Abbott's letter read. "Given your new role as the administration's Border Czar, I urge you to visit the border to see the crisis for yourself, and I implore the Biden administration to take swift action to secure the border, crack down on human trafficking, and prevent more children from being trafficked and abused."

"To be clear, this is the federal government's responsibility. However, in the absence of federal action, the State of Texas launched Operation Lone Star to secure the border and combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas," the letter said, adding that the state has deployed 1,000 State Troopers and agents, as well as Texas Rangers, to support operations on the border.

Harris’ team has clarified that the vice president does not own all of immigration policy. She will be focused on the diplomatic side, working with Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to try to stop the flow of migrants from those countries, and not on the difficult task of deciding who is let into the U.S., where they are housed and what to do with the children who arrive without their parents.

An uptick in the number of people crossing the border, especially children traveling alone and families, has filled up federal holding facilities. The U.S. has been releasing families with children 6 and under and expelling families with older children under pandemic-related powers that deny an opportunity to seek asylum.