Future of ‘Bo's Law' Uncertain in the Senate

The future of a bill known as 'Bo’s law' could be in jeopardy this legislative session.

The bill is named for Botham Jean, who was killed in his own home by an off-duty police officer. It was a priority for Rep. Carl Sherman (D-Desoto,) who authored it in the Texas House. The bill, which changed from its original version in the course of its House passage, requires law enforcement to keep their cameras on throughout an investigation in most cases. It was heard just hours before the critical deadline to hear House bills on the floor.

Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) has authored the Senate version. It's important to note that a bill must be approved by both the House and the Senate before heading to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

“I am carrying the bill, but have not been able to get a hearing on the bill,” said West.

So far, it hasn't been heard by the Senate Jurisprudence Committee. We reached out to both the committee, and the chair of the committee, Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston,) and have yet to hear back on whether there would be a hearing set.

“Yes I am frustrated, but as a lawyer, I am going to keep on trying, and trying, and trying until the last minute to get the bill heard, and passed,” added West.

The bill must get out of committee and onto the Senate floor by next Wednesday to go up for a vote or it's likely too late. The gavel comes down on this Legislature on May 31.