Fort Worth Republican Launches Investigation Into Books About Race, Sexuality

Rep. Matt Krause launched an investigation into school library books and curricula just months after Texas lawmakers sought to ban the presence of critical race theory from public campuses.

Acting as the Chairman of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating, Krause wrote to Lily Laux, deputy commissioner of school programs for the Texas Education Agency, and unnamed superintendents on Monday with news of the investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Attached to Krause’s letter was a 16-page list of books published from 1969 to 2021 that included “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander. Other books on the list deal with issues of race, gender identity and sexuality.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.