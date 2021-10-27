education

Fort Worth Republican Launches Investigation Into Books About Race, Sexuality

Dallas Democrat Rep. Victoria Neave called the move “politically motivated to support their own campaigns”

By Emily Donaldson - The Dallas Morning News

state rep matt krause
NBC 5 News

Rep. Matt Krause launched an investigation into school library books and curricula just months after Texas lawmakers sought to ban the presence of critical race theory from public campuses.

Acting as the Chairman of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating, Krause wrote to Lily Laux, deputy commissioner of school programs for the Texas Education Agency, and unnamed superintendents on Monday with news of the investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Attached to Krause’s letter was a 16-page list of books published from 1969 to 2021 that included “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates and “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander. Other books on the list deal with issues of race, gender identity and sexuality.

Read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

educationFort WorthTexas Education AgencyMatt Krause
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us