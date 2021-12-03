Don Huffines Officially Files in Texas Gubernatorial Race

Former state senator Don Huffines has officially filed to run in the election of Governor of Texas.

The conservative Republican candidate officially filed to run for office on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce that I have officially filed to be the next Governor of Texas," Huffines said in a statement. "My family and I are honored by the support we have received from Texans hungry for true conservative leadership. I look forward to throwing Greg Abbott a retirement party in the upcoming primary election and securing a victory against Beto O'Rourke in the general election."

Huffines is one of five challengers who have said they intend to challenge Abbott in the March 2022 Republican primary. The other four are Texas GOP Chair Allen West, host Chad Prather, veteran Kurt Schwab, attorney Paul Belew, and businessman Danny Harrison.

"From the beginning, my campaign has fought tirelessly to defend conservative values and restore leadership in Texas," Huffines said. "We look forward to continuing that fight throughout the remainder of our campaign and in the coming years as I serve as your Governor."

The next primary election will be held on March 1, 2022. The filing deadline for candidates is 6 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021. The last day to register to vote in the March 2022 primary is Jan. 31, 2022.