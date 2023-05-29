Collin County Conservatives Rally for Impeached Republican AG Ken Paxton

Dozens of conservatives spent part of Memorial Day rallying on the steps of the Collin County Courthouse as a crowd showed their support for embattled Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his home county.

Members of grassroots organizations joined local leaders in denouncing the GOP-led House investigation accusing Paxton of committing several crimes, including felonies, while in office.

Demonstrators are also critical of House members from Collin County who voted to impeach Paxton over the weekend, calling it an unjust and hastened politically-motivated attack.

“We’re also really disappointed in our reps that we just voted for,” said Christy White.

The county’s GOP Legislative Delegation released a statement following their vote on Saturday, saying in part:

"After hours of review and deliberation of articles of impeachment, it became clear to us that sufficient evidence exists to vote to commend articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate for a full trial."

Californians who left their state for Texas are also among those backing Paxton.

“He’s a great A.G.,” said Michele Penman, of Tarrant County. “If there is a provable case, then no matter who it is they should be prosecuted. If there isn’t, stop the witch hunt.”