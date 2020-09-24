Coming Up: Abbott to Announce Public Safety Proposals Thursday in Dallas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday will visit Dallas to announce new proposals on public safety.

In a news release previewing the announcement, Abbott's office said the announcement will reveal information about "legislative proposals related to public safety." No further information was given.

The news conference -- scheduled for noon -- comes about a month after Abbott visited Fort Worth to roll out the idea of freezing property tax revenue of any city that defunds its police department.

Abbott will be joined by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

