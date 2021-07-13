Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Launches Campaign Against Ken Paxton for Texas Attorney General

National civil rights attorney and activist Lee Merritt is launching a campaign for the Office of Texas Attorney General.

In a press conference at the steps of the Capitol Building in Austin on Tuesday, Merritt announced the official launch of his campaign to unseat the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The press conference was originally scheduled to be held in Dallas.

According to Merritt, the campaign will focus on ensuring voter protection and constitutional compliance across Texas.

"Texas Republicans have launched an all-out assault on voter rights and civil liberties," Merritt said. "General Paxton, Governor Abbott and the Republican dominated Texas legislature are blatantly attempting to turn back progress in the Lone Star State using the familiar tactics of voter suppression, divisive rhetoric and corporate money. This campaign is a response from the people of Texas. We are fighting for an executive branch in Texas that serves the needs of all its citizens and not just the elite. It's our turn."

The campaign will also focus on fixing Texas' power grid, reigning in property taxes, ending mass incarceration, and challenging gubernatorial overreach, Merritt said.

The Merritt Campaign said it will soon will roll out a list of both national and local endorsements.