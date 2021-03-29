Botham Jean Act To Be Introduced Monday to State Lawmakers

A proposed law named for Botham Jean, the man fatally shot by a former Dallas police officer in his own home, will be introduced Monday to lawmakers at the State Capitol.

The Botham Jean Act, or "Bo's Law," will be introduced by Texas Rep. Carl O. Sherman, Sr. (D-Lancaster) and aims to add penalties for anyone turning off dash or body camera recordings during an investigation.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bill would also clarify the so-called Castle Doctrine to prevent people from citing it cases in which they have entered another person's home and killed them.

During Guyger's trial, her defense argued the Castle Doctrine applied because Guyger believed was in her own home. The bill would amend the penal code to require a person to be physically in their own residence, vehicle, place of business or employment when force was used in order to cite the Castle Doctrine.

Botham Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, said she supported Bo’s Law and that the legislation offered a “tangible” action following her son’s murder.

“I am very happy that this is happening and that it will assist another family, another victim,” Jean said when the bill was announced last September. “What was done to Botham is already done, but we have to make sure that it doesn’t happen to another black family, another black man, or another Black woman.”

Jean's mother and his surviving relatives will be in Austin to support the bill.

On Sunday, a portion of Lamar Street in Dallas was dedicated as Botham Jean Boulevard in his memory.

District 109 includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas. Sherman sits on the House Appropriations Committee, House Corrections Committee, the House Administration Committee and the special select judicial committee.