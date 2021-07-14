Bonus '13th' Check for Retired Texas Teachers At Risk After Dems Break House Quorum

The walkout in the Legislature could end up hitting retired teachers in their pockets.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed -- on a 22-0 vote -- a bill that would provide a one-time additional annuity payment, known by teachers and lawmakers as a “13th check.”

But the likelihood of that additional pension check actually making it to retirees looks doubtful, since legislation passed by the Senate also needs the House’s approval.

