Abbott to Address Bill That Aims to Prohibit Social Media Sites From ‘Censoring Texans'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) are set to discuss a bill that aims to "help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express," the governor's office says.

According to the Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 12 would give Texans a way to get back online if a social media company bans or blocks their account based on their political or religious views.

Republican Gov. Abbott says the bill aims to "prevent social media platforms from 'canceling conservative speech.'"

"Too many social media sites silence conservative speech and ideas and trample free speech. It's un-American, Un-Texan, & soon to be illegal," Abbott wrote in a tweet Thursday night.

Abbott will join Hughes, who filed the bill, in a press conference scheduled at noon Friday in Tyler.

The question of social media censorship has been a key tension point between Republicans and Democrats nationwide, with social media executives facing questions by lawmakers on capitol hill about censorship and potential bias in their algorithms and content moderation decisions.