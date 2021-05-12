Abbott Signs Bill Making Alcohol To-Go Permanent in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill allowing customers to purchase sealed alcoholic drinks to-go from businesses across the state.

In March 2020, Abbott issued a waiver allowing the sale and delivery of to-go alcoholic beverage with a take-out meal in an effort to help the restaurant industry, which has been hard-hit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"... To help restaurants be able to better deal with the pandemic, we waived the regulation to allow restaurants to sell alcohol to-go," Abbott said in a video posted to Twitter announcing the bill signing. "Well, it turned out that Texas liked it so much that the Texas Legislature wanted to make that permanent law in the state of Texas."

The bill, which was authored by Rep. Charlie Geren and Sen. Kelly Hancock, included a provision that required beverages be in either a manufacturer-sealed container or container closed with a zip tie or other similar method and the business' name.

Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

The changes apply to mixed beverage and private club permittees, and will allow those businesses to permit customers to pick up alcohol with food orders. THe pickup of beer and ale will also be allowed beginning Sept. 1, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Alcohol delivery will also be allowed with food orders, and permitted third parties can also make those deliveries on the restaurant's behalf.

“This new law will help businesses keep their doors open and ensure Texans keep their jobs,” said TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles in a written statement. “TABC is grateful to Governor Abbott and members of the Texas Legislature for their leadership on this critically important measure. And a big thank you goes out to the efforts of alcohol retailers who have been safely and responsibly selling alcohol to go under last year’s waiver.”