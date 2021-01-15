Texas Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19, Raising Questions About Capitol Pandemic Protocols

A Texas House member tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the first three days of session this week, prompting at least one Dallas-area lawmaker to quarantine.

The revelation shows cracks in the Legislature’s COVID-19 protocols and raises questions about how Texas lawmakers will continue to safely meet as the pandemic rages on.

Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, told The Texas Tribune he tested positive for COVID-19 on his way out of building Thursday afternoon. Deshotel wore a mask while in the House chamber, but was not tested before entering the Capitol when the new legislative session began Tuesday, he told The Tribune.

