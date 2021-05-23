Texas House Takes Modest Steps to Avoid Another Winter Blackout

The Texas House late Sunday tentatively approved the session’s main two winter storm bills, which would revamp management of the electric grid and seek to avoid a repeat of February’s disastrous outages by requiring weatherization and improving communications.

But weatherization of natural gas wells, processing plants and pipelines only would be demanded if they wind up on an “electricity supply chain map” required by the omnibus power bill, Senate Bill 2.

On Sunday, House GOP leaders rebuffed Democrats’ attempts to accelerate a timeline for gas industry facilities on the map to be weatherized and to stiffen penalties if they don’t.

