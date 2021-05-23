DallasNews.com

Texas House Takes Modest Steps to Avoid Another Winter Blackout

February's winter storm shut off electricity to millions of residents, which led to water outages affecting even more millions of Texans, contributing to at least 151 deaths

By Robert T. Garrett and Morgan O'Hanlon | The Dallas Morning News

Texas Sky Ranger

The Texas House late Sunday tentatively approved the session’s main two winter storm bills, which would revamp management of the electric grid and seek to avoid a repeat of February’s disastrous outages by requiring weatherization and improving communications.

But weatherization of natural gas wells, processing plants and pipelines only would be demanded if they wind up on an “electricity supply chain map” required by the omnibus power bill, Senate Bill 2.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Sunday, House GOP leaders rebuffed Democrats’ attempts to accelerate a timeline for gas industry facilities on the map to be weatherized and to stiffen penalties if they don’t.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

U.S. Capitol 3 hours ago

National Guard Mission to Provide Security Ending at Capitol

capitol riot 5 hours ago

The Mob Made Me Do It: Rioters Claim Jan. 6 Crowd at Fault

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.com87th Texas Legislature
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us