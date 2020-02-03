Dallasnews.com

Texas Guests at State of the Union Highlight Policy Issues as Impeachment Vote Looms

Lawmakers hope to emphasize policy issues through the guests they invite

By Paul Cobler | The Dallas Morning News

President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial looms over during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, but Texas lawmakers are bringing guests to highlight other issues important to them, like lowering prescription drug costs and immigration.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, is bringing Shane Thompson, a Garland resident struggling to pay for the insulin she needs to treat her diabetes.

The pair met after last year after Thompson, 35, reached out to Allred’s staff about the issue. She recently attended a roundtable about healthcare that Allred hosted, where she talked about barely being able to afford her insulin despite having a good paying job.

