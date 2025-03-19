Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Coppell ISD accusing administrators of encouraging staff to continue teaching critical race theory (CRT), the Texas Attorney General's office announced Wednesday.

According to the Attorney General's Office, a recently published video showed Evan Whitfield, director of curriculum and instruction for Coppell ISD, discussing how the district has maneuvered the change in instruction.

Paxton said Whitfield stated while the district does not teach CRT, despite state standards, they teach "what's right."

When questioned if teachers could "close the door and teach what's right," Paxton said Whitfield responded with "Shh, that's what we do."

Paxton listed Whitfield's mention of the district's use of "Next General Science Standards," a curriculum the attorney general said is not approved by the State Board of Education, as another motivation for the suit.

Paxton said administrators who ignore state law regarding CRT curriculum will be held responsible.

“Texas children deserve to receive the best education in the world, not have woke ideology forced upon them," he said. "My lawsuit aims to put an immediate end to this illegal and hateful curriculum and immediately stop the blatant refusal to follow state law by certain officials at Coppell ISD.”

The attorney general's office did not clarify where the video originated. NBC 5 reached out to Coppell ISD, who said they won't comment until after the district's spring break.