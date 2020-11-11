Teach For America Hosting Free Virtual Program to Help Students Understand Elections Process

This year has marked many pivotal moments in history, including the 2020 presidential election.

Teachers say what we're experiencing right now is a valuable learning tool for students.

That's why Teach For America DFW is hosting "Elections Explained," a free virtual, interactive family gathering to help children understand this historical significance of this election, the electoral process and what comes next.

The free program is being hosted via Zoom on November 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to register for the Zoom session. Interactive materials will be sent to families ahead of the program.

“It’s quite complicated and we think it’s really important that children have the opportunity to learn about the democratic process and understand what’s going on around them at a young age," said Alissa Schneider, Managing director of Collective Impact for TFA DFW.

During the one-hour virtual interactive workshop, educators from Teach For America DFW and other North Texas educational nonprofits will explain various aspects of the historic 2020 Election to children, including the Electoral College, record voter turnout, the process of counting the ballots and more.

This workshop is targeted for children ages kindergarten through sixth grade.

“It might seem early and young to be learning about the election process but it’s never too early to start learning about your country," said Schneider.

The event is free, but there is a suggested $5 donation to Teach For America DFW if families are able. Click here to learn more.