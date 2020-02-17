Tarrant County

Tarrant County Early Voting Set for March 3 Primary

Early voting is set from Feb. 18-28 in Tarrant County.

By Larry Collins

Early voting for the March 3 primary is set to begin in Tarrant County.

Early voting schedule:
Tuesday Feb. 18 - Friday Feb. 21
8 a.m. –5 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 22
7 a.m. –7 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 23
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday Feb. 24 – Friday Feb. 28
7 a.m. –7 p.m.

LINK to Early Voting Locations

Tarrant County voters will be able to cast ballots at any voting location in the county using one of the county's new voting machines.

Tarrant County election officials explain new voting machines.

You must present one of the following forms of photo ID when voting in person:

  • Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

