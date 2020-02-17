Tarrant County Early Voting Set for March 3 Primary

Early voting for the March 3 primary is set to begin in Tarrant County.

Early voting schedule:

Tuesday Feb. 18 - Friday Feb. 21

8 a.m. –5 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 22

7 a.m. –7 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 23

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday Feb. 24 – Friday Feb. 28

7 a.m. –7 p.m.

LINK to Early Voting Locations

Tarrant County voters will be able to cast ballots at any voting location in the county using one of the county's new voting machines.

Tarrant County election officials explain new voting machines.

You must present one of the following forms of photo ID when voting in person: