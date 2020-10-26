early voting

SW Fort Worth Voting Center Closed After Poll Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Center will be cleaned and reopened with new election workers

Tarrant County Elections officials closed another early voting location Monday after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Tarrant County Elections tweeted Monday that a poll worker at the JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como polling location in southwest Fort Worth informed them he tested positive for COVID-19.

His last day working at the location was last Wednesday, Oct. 21. The polling site at 4701 Bryant Irvin Road has been closed down as a precaution.

The county listed several other locations where people can vote that are nearby:

  • Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane, Fort Worth
  • Benbrook Community Center, 228 San Angelo Avenue, Benbrook,
  • UNT Health Science Center, 3500 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth
  • Tarrant County has a map which shows wait times at different locations.

Last week the county elections department closed the Brookside Community Center in Hurst and quarantined the staff after a clerk tested positive for the virus.

As they did in Hurst, the county will put together a replacement team of poll workers and reopen the site once it's safe to do so.

This is the third site to close after a clerk or poll worker tested positive for the coronavirus. In Euless, 25 poll workers had to quarantine after coming in contact with another worker during elections training who tested positive for COVID-19.

Voters still looking to cast a ballot in the upcoming election can visit any other early voting location through Oct. 30. Meanwhile, the county elections department has opened eight additional sites to accommodate voters on the final two days of early voting, Oct. 29-30.

