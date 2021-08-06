Student Loan Pause Extended Until Jan. 31 by Biden Administration

The U.S. Department of Education on Friday announced it would extend the student loan pause first issued due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic until Jan. 31.

"The Department believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart," the Education Department said in a statement.

The payment pause was scheduled to end Sept. 30.

“The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.