Springer, Luther Face Off in Runoff Election for State Senate Seat

State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Gainesville) led Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther by just over 2,000 votes when polls closed Saturday in the race for Texas Senate District 30.

With early vote totals released, Springer led Luther -- 8,962 to 6,814.

Both Republicans, Springer and Luther are vying to replace Pat Fallon in the seat. Fallon was elected to Congress in Texas' 4th Congressional District, a seat vacated by John Ratcliffe when President Donald Trump appointed him Director of National Intelligence.

Springer has represented Texas' 68th District, which is a mostly rural district that encompasses 22 counties, since 2013 and grew up in Senate District 30.

He is the chairman of the House Agriculture and Livestock Committee. He said major accomplishments included passing a major anti-abortion bill and working on tax policy.

Both Springer and Luther said they were for constitutional carry and the elimination of abortion. Luther became well known after she opened her salon before Gov. Greg Abbott's orders allowed, defying state and local guidelines, and went to jail.

Luther said she believed orders affected businesses and that Abbott went too far.

State Senate District 30 is a sprawling rural district, which covers the entirety of 12 counties, plus parts of Collin and Denton counties.