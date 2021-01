In the minutes and hours after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, members of Texas' Congressional delegation were sharing their thoughts on Twitter, many saying they were safe and OK while others took a more divisive tack.

Below is a collection of social media posts by Texas politicians, both current and former, including members of the Texas delegation.

#BREAKING Statement from President George W. Bush on Insurrection at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/PLrztb6wpf — M e r e d i t h L a n d (@MeredithNBC5) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Stop stoking division.



Stop spreading hatred.



Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”).



Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you.



Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum https://t.co/Kikh4dW46u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

I want to thank Capitol Police for their bravery and for keeping those on Capitol grounds safe. Violence is never an acceptable answer. — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) January 6, 2021

My statement on today’s events: pic.twitter.com/pJ0AMizMey — Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) January 6, 2021

President Trump’s assault on our democracy has caused the violence that is happening outside the US Capitol right now. My staff and I are safe and we thank the Capitol Police for protecting us. Now is the time to come together—not fan the dangerous flames of division. — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) January 6, 2021

Congressman Collin Allred describes the moments after the U.S. Capitol was breached Wednesday afternoon.

The actions by criminals storming the Capitol are un-American and should be condemned by everyone who loves our nation. God Bless Capitol Police and all first responders. I pray from their safety and America. — Rep Van Taylor (@RepVanTaylor) January 6, 2021

No matter your position on any issue or election, this violence is disgraceful and we should all condemn it.



PATHETIC! — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 6, 2021

If you refused to condemn the violent looting across America this summer then I’m not interested in hearing from you today. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 6, 2021

The violence that occurred in our nation’s capital today is disgusting, abhorrent, and downright un-American. Let me be crystal clear: Every American has a First Amendment right to peacefully protest, but violence and anarchy of any kind will never be tolerated. (1/5) — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) January 6, 2021

Stop this bullshit right now. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction we are witnessing in the Capitol is an assault on our democracy. pic.twitter.com/NVRHtmogqI — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 6, 2021

Please people; no violence. That only hurts our cause. Those leading the charge like the guy in yellow with the communist hammer & sickle tattoo: stopping the violence applies to you too. pic.twitter.com/XLKU9Y2y4x — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 6, 2021

So protesters have breached the Capitol and we are on lockdown. We are safe, thank GOD for the Capitol Police. Remember our great Police? You know: that the Democrats want to defund? The Texas House understands: you can carry there. Should be able to here also! #2ndAmendment — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 6, 2021

I condemn any effort meant to overthrow a legitimate election including the violence occurring outside the Capitol. My staff and I are safe and we thank the Capitol Police for their efforts to protect us. Now is the time we must come together as a nation and move forward. — Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) January 6, 2021

I am currently safe, but the Capitol has been breached and some colleagues are trapped there. President Trump has set loose violence on our Congress. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 6, 2021

I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down.



This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021

1/3 I am in the US Capitol. I am safe and will not fear or leave because of this unwarranted and shameless violence. These actions are not serving well at all our precious Democracy, America. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 6, 2021

Today's armed insurrection is a direct result of Trump's populism-disguised fascism & also the pandering by Republicans to this extremism. They are complicit.



It's not enough to just denounce violence - we have to call it what it is: domestic terrorism, propagated by the GOP. — Rep. Eddie Rodriguez (@EddieforTexas) January 6, 2021

So protesters have breached the Capitol and we are on lockdown. We are safe, thank GOD for the Capitol Police. Remember our great Police? You know: that the Democrats want to defund? The Texas House understands: you can carry there. Should be able to here also! #2ndAmendment — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protests are a fundamental right in the United States, but violence is absolutely unacceptable.



Respect our law enforcement officers’ orders. Vacate the Capitol and let the process unfold.



Anyone committing violent acts should be immediately arrested. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) January 6, 2021