Shelley Luther, Drew Springer Take Vastly Different Approaches to Winning North Texas Senate Seat

State Rep. Drew Springer says he is all about building bridges. Dallas hair salon owner Shelley Luther seems content to let them burn.

In the hotly contested race for the state’s only remaining open Senate seat, the two Republicans are offering North Texas voters dramatically different approaches for what will surely be a high stakes legislative session next year.

The split is on full display in the final days before the Dec. 19 runoff special election, as the candidates increasingly train their fire on each other.

