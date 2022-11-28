Several Texans May Chair Key Committees in New House of Representatives

It is a race against the clock for Democrats who will hold the majority in both the U.S. House and Senate for the next few weeks.

Lawmakers are on track to pass federal protections for same-sex marriage. And there's a call for stricter gun laws again after mass shootings, but that's unlikely to pass before year's end.

"This is a choice to allow this to continue to happen,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, on CNN’s "State of the Union."

And further efforts on voting rights.

“We need to look at the John R. Lewis voting rights act. I'm not going to get off of that,” said Rep. James Clyburn, R-South Carolina, on CBS' "Face the Nation."

As Democrats work to get the final passage of bills, Republicans in the House will be busy choosing new leadership as committees will flip into Republican control. Some Republican representatives could hold critical positions.

“That’s a significant shift in terms of the clout that Texans will wield in directing some key committees on the hill,” said SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson.

Wilson says Fort Worth Rep. Kay Granger is poised to chair the House Appropriations Committee.

“Appropriations is truly one of the key committees in the House. It is widely regarded as a power committee. So chairing Appropriations, which is what Kay granger will do, puts her in a position to wield considerable influence over the spending of federal dollars,” said Wilson.

Austin Rep. Michael McCaul is in line to head the Foreign Relations Committee. Fort Worth Rep. Roger Williams has announced his run to chair the small business committee. Houston Rep. Dan Crenshaw is running to chair Homeland Security.

So, with just weeks to go, it's shaping up to be a busy December for members of Congress with big changes ahead in 2023.