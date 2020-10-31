Senate Candidates Campaign on Final Weekend Before Election

With just three days until Election Day, the weekend served as a final push to the finish for Democrats and Republicans.

Candidates campaigned Saturday throughout the state, which saw a surge in early voting number. By the end of Friday, more than 9 million votes had been cast early in Texas. Saturday, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke led a door-knock effort in Fort Worth to encourage people who have not voted yet to do so on Tuesday.

“Now that Texas is voting, not only can we win the state but we can importantly win Tarrant County,” O’Rourke said. “There are so many important state House races that are going to be decided in Tarrant County that the Tarrant County voter is among the most important voters in the United States of America.”

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) stopped in Fort Worth Saturday as well during a bus tour through Texas.

“This is the most historic election I have ever participated in. The strangest election,” Cornyn told supporters on Saturday.

He added, the election has been competitive.

“But for us, I believe the choice is very clear. Between Texas values, preserving what the rest of the country envies in terms of our job creation and opportunity to pursue your dreams versus more Washington, more California, more New York,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn’s challenger, MJ Hegar, held a campaign event Saturday in Austin.

“I mean, the campaign’s going great. The grassroots enthusiasm is incredible,” Hegar said.

In response to the large turnout so far, Hegar said she believed Texans had "woken up."

“We’re not OK being the worst voter suppression state. We’re not OK being the worst access to healthcare state. We’re not OK with the fumbled handling of this pandemic. This is not OK and as we look around, we realize, 'Who’s responsible?' It’s us. We’re responsible. We need to get out and vote,” she said.

According to a recent poll by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, Cornyn held an 8-point lead over Hegar.