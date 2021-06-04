The next mayor of Arlington will be decided Saturday in a runoff election between businessman Jim Ross and former city council member Michael Glaspie.

In the May 1 general election, Ross received 47% of the vote and Glaspie received 21% of the vote to replace current mayor Jeff Williams, who reached term limits. A candidate needed to reach 50% to win the election outright.

Ross, a lawyer and former Arlington police officer, received an endorsement from Williams, as well as former mayor Richard Greene, the Arlington Police Association and three other police unions. He previously served on the board of the Arlington Police Foundation but has not served in public office.

Glaspie, a Vietnam veteran, served on the Arlington City Council from 2012-2019 and on the Arlington School Board from 1991-2008. He received endorsements from the Dallas Morning News editorial board, former mayor Elzie Odom and five general election candidates who did not advance to the runoff.

Those five general election candidates, Doni Anthony, Kelly Burke, Cirilo Ocampo Jr., Marvin Sutton and Dewayne Washington, received a total of 30.7% of the vote in the May 1 election.

Voters can cast their ballot at 28 polling locations in Arlington, which can be found here. Voters do not have to have voted in the May 1 election to vote in the runoff election.