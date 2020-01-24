Immigration

Rodney Scott Named New US Border Patrol Chief

Rodney Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who is retiring. 

The Trump administration has named a new head of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Rodney Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who is retiring, Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.

Scott has been a member of the Border Patrol for 27 years. He takes over the Border Patrol at a critical time. The agency is in charge of border security and has managed massive numbers of crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. An increasing number were families from Central America.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

‘Right Is Supposed to Matter’: Schiff Closes by Making Case for Trump’s Removal

Trump 15 mins ago

Face of Impeachment: Schiff Sets Tone With Appeals to Senate

Scott led the San Diego Sector, which includes 60 miles (97 kilometers) of border shared with Mexico and 931 miles (1,498 kilometers) of coastal border.

Morgan says Scott is the absolute “embodiment of the U.S. Border Patrol’s motto, ‘Honor First.'"

Provost was the first female leader of the Border agency.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Immigration
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us