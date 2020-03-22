Rand Paul

Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky Becomes First US Senator to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Two House members have also tested positive

Rand Paul 2016
AP

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The Republican is the first member of the Senate to report testing positive.

He said in a tweet Sunday that he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Paul, a doctor, said he has not had symptoms and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. Paul said he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Politics

Politics from around the world.

Economy 2 hours ago

As Crisis Deepens, Congressional Rescue Deal Teeters

us army 12 hours ago

Returning Troops Denied Water, Bathrooms Under Quarantine

Two House members, Reps. Mario Diaz Balart of Florida of Ben McAdams of Utah, have tested positive.

The Senate was in session Sunday seeking a bipartisan response to the pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rand PaulcoronavirusSenator
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us